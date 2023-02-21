Cocaine Bear's Keri Russell Roars (With Laughter) About Her Role In The Horror-Comedy - Exclusive Interview

While acclaimed actor Keri Russell has starred in several genres in film and TV since kicking off her career in 1992, it's taken her more than 30 years to land a horror-comedy. Luckily, she's hit a bullseye with director Elizabeth Banks' scary yet hilarious romp "Cocaine Bear."

Russell scored her breakthrough role as the title character in the romantic drama "Felicity," working under the auspices of J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves from 1998 to 2002. She would reunite with Abrams for "Mission: Impossible III" in 2006 and "Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker" in 2019, as well as with Reeves in 2014's "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes."

Russell returned to TV with the acclaimed espionage series "The Americans" from 2013 to 2018, which earned her three lead actress Emmy nominations. On the series, Russell met her husband, Matthew Rhys, who, along with fellow "Americans" star Margo Martindale, is also part of the wild ride in "Cocaine Bear."

In theaters on February 24, "Cocaine Bear" is inspired by a real-life 1985 incident in which, after a drug runner's plane crash, a 175-pound black bear died from eating a massive amount of cocaine. Producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller used the odd occurrence as a springboard for an even wilder premise: A 500-pound apex predator dubbed "Cokey the Bear" ingests a brick of cocaine and survives. Becoming addicted to the drug, Cokey destroys every human in her path to feed her addiction because there's a lot more of the powerful substance strewn about in the wild.

Russell stars as Sari, a mom desperately trying to find her young daughter, Dee Dee (Brooklynn Prince), and daughter's friend Henry (Christian Convery), as the children go missing in the woods amid the cocaine-fueled bear's rampage. Russell breaks down her work on the film and more for Looper in an exclusive interview.