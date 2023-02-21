Katie Findlay Teases The Final Episodes Of Walker Independence Season 1 - Exclusive Interview

We have a little bit of a backstory for Kate in this upcoming episode. Is there anything you can tease about your arc or the episode as a whole?

This episode is one of my favorite episodes of the season. This cast of characters makes me long for space and time to watch them exist in the world. With such a sort of Gunpowder Plot going on all the time, it's hard to find times to do that, and this episode gives us that: watching how everybody came to be in Independence and how different they may or may not have been when they got there. [The] funny little ways that everyone overlaps warms my heart.

You do get to see a little bit of what Kate was like when she first arrived, [and] why she first arrived — a little bit of what brought her out to the middle of nowhere from being a state-sanctioned detective in Baltimore. Thank goodness she's out of there. And I wear some very robust and complex outfits.



Kate is such a breath of fresh air for Westerns. As a queer actor yourself, what have been some of the highlights of exploring gender and sexuality in the 1800s through Kate — between several drag scenes and getting a queer romance scene with Abby's sister?

The timing is insane because I'm someone who came to ... I was going to say "the full scope of my queerness," but I don't even know if that's true, because I don't know if anything else is coming. I'm someone who moved into certain parts of my queerness that I wasn't familiar with in my thirties. As I was figuring this out, this show came along. I remember sitting down with Seamus Fahey, our showrunner, and explain[ing] to him where I'm at and asking if that was a viable thing to pour into the vessel of someone a little bit anachronistic for the time period. He and the rest of production have been so loving and generous with me on that front.

First of all, to sidetrack ... Something that I didn't know fully before working on this — and now I've done tons of research and am delighted by it — is that technically, they would call it cross-dressing. But non-gender-conforming presentation was very, very common in the 1800s, and the panic about cross-dressing and gender moving into deviant sexuality ... My understanding is that it didn't really get malicious or stringent until near the end of the century.

If you were queer, if you were trans, if you were in disguise, if you were non-binary, if you were a performer ... There [were] a million reasons, [and] none of it necessarily gestured to any of the rest of it. If you were, like Kate, a femme person who presented as masculine sometimes or went back and forth, people would go, "Oh, it's the arts. They do this in Europe; they're a male impersonator in Europe," which is true. It's so much safer to travel as a woman if you're dressed like a man. Everybody knows that. She's obviously a beautiful dashing heroine in disguise as the roughneck.

It was everywhere. Part of the beautiful thing that I've experienced on this show is connecting queerness, Blackness, Indigenous history, Chinese history, Latinx Mexican history, and quite frankly, sex worker history, working-class history. It all came together, and all of these people knew and supported each other the entire time — which I think is always the case, but we often lose that narrative-wise in history for pointed reasons.

I had no idea the extent of it until I got to sit in this show for a little while, and every moment of Kate's queerness is a gift to me. She was queer to start with. It wasn't just because of me, which was part of what made me feel comfortable almost immediately. When I started asking for it, I was told, "This is what we were thinking for her anyway. But if you would like this person to be queer in the way that maybe you are queer, let's go for it." [That] is a joyful and integral choice that I appreciate very much.