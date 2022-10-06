Katherine McNamara On Walker Independence's Modern West And Career Memories - Exclusive Interview

Were you a fan of the original "Walker" before getting "Independence"? Do you think that Abby would be proud of Cordell and the current Walkers?

I'm a Kansas City girl myself. I love a Western. That's what's most exciting about this show, that we're bringing that nostalgia and that familiarity of the genre while also having an opportunity to reinvent it and to subvert a lot of the things that you would expect from a Western.

I did have a chance to check out "Walker," and Abigail would be proud of her great, great, great, great-grandson [for] trying to uphold the family name and also keep the family together while still doing what's right for the community.

Matt Barr completely won over fans as Hoyt in the original "Walker." What do you think fans will love about this new iteration of Hoyt and do you think he and Abby might have a romantic arc in their future?

We'll see. Abby and Hoyt definitely butt heads, literally and figuratively, from moment one. What is great about their characters is they push each other beyond each other's comfort zones, to force them to confront things they otherwise wouldn't have and parts of themselves that they otherwise wouldn't have had a chance to recognize. That is so lovely to work with. We have the best time with this banter and this back and forth that these two characters have because, ultimately, they are both trying to find a home and trying to find their place in the world, even though they're coming at it from very different perspectives.

Hoyt Rawlins fans are definitely going to see a lot of the Hoyt that they know and love in this other iteration of Hoyt. There's a bit of another side to him that might be unexpected. The world of the West is not as kind and gentle as the world of 2022 might be. You definitely see that in Hoyt. He's had to go through a lot to survive in the world. There's a bit of a darkness to all of these characters that you might not have seen in other iterations of Walker.

Has any of that rivalry, playful banter, extended into real life with Matt as well?

Matt is the kindest, sweetest, most enthusiastic human I've perhaps ever met, and that's coming from someone who is generally an incredibly enthusiastic person as well. Matt and I first met on Zoom during my chemistry read for the show, and instantly it was a wonderful feeling because I connected with him instantly. I said to myself, "You know what? This is someone I could and would love to work with for several years." He's been the best partner someone could ask for in building a show family and in building the world of the West. He really is a lovely human.