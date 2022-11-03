Gabriela Quezada Discusses Hispanic Representation In Walker Independence - Exclusive Interview

You've done guest appearances on episodes of shows like "9-1-1" and "Schooled." What are those experiences like compared to a series-regular project like "Independence," where you really get to develop your character and get to know everyone on set more?

It's so, so different. It's so exciting having so much time to be able to develop a character. I sort of know my character's arc over the season, but I don't really know what to expect [from] episode to episode, so there is so much surprise. We get our scripts a week before shooting, so that's been really crazy. I'm like, "Oh my gosh, this happens?" That's been really fun. Going on and just having a few days on set versus being able to come back and develop relationships with people is so different.

It's really nice feeling like I have a home. The makeup artists and the hair people and my dressers — I'll be able to form a relationship with them as well, which is so special, which you don't really get to do when you're only in a few days on a show. Between character building and feeling like you have a home, it's really nice to have time over multiple episodes to settle in.

Did you have any fun stories from either of those sets?

Gosh, it was such a long time ago. Let me see. To be honest, I don't remember anything. It was all before COVID, and COVID completely brainwashed me. [With] the quarantine, I feel like my brain just ... I'm like, "BC — before COVID. It's AC — after COVID." It's all such a blur.

Can you tease where Lucia might be headed in future episodes? Is there anything that you'd love for her to get to do on the show that she hasn't been able to yet?

Without giving away too much, Lucia definitely gets to come into her own. I'll put it that way. She definitely gets to step out of her smallness, I guess you could say, which is really exciting. I'm really, really excited for everyone to see where her story goes.

I want to get on a horse. I've barely been able to ride a horse. I used to ride. I love horses. I love riding. I hope that I get to do [that]. Apart from maybe getting on a horse to ride away from a scene, I haven't really gotten any horse action. That's something that I'm really, really hoping Lucia gets to do.