Jackass Johnny Knoxville (Probably) Just Spoiled The White Lotus Season 3 Location
Hot off its wildly popular second season, it looks like we may now know where Season 3 of "The White Lotus" will be set thanks to one particular jackass. Johnny Knoxville, the famed stunt performer best known for his painful performances in the "Jackass" series, probably spoiled the setting for the next season of the show in a new interview.
"The White Lotus," initially meant to be a limited series ordered to fill gaps in programming during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, soared to success during its first season due to its pitch-perfect casting and caustic satire of the rich and privileged. Set at the fictional White Lotus resort in Hawaii, it followed a group of wealthy vacationers and the put-upon staff of the hotel, skewering the worldview that comes with access to near-unlimited resources. The season and members of its cast won multiple Emmy awards, and Season 2 upped the ante, this time set at an Italian seaside incarnation of the White Lotus and taking the form of a bedroom farce.
Writer and showrunner Mike White has been scant about the details regarding Season 3 outside of the fact that it will exist. But now, thanks to the loose lips of his friend Knoxville, we may know the destination of White's next, ill-fated vacation.
White Lotus Season 3 is set in Tokyo, Knoxville appears to confirm
Speaking to Vulture, Johnny Knoxville of "Jackass" fame appeared to inadvertently confirm the location for Season 3 of "The White Lotus." When asked whether he'd consider taking a role on the upcoming third season of Mike White's hit HBO dramedy, Knoxville replied, "Are you kidding? Mike White is a very close friend of mine. He and I had been in Tokyo together. I think that's where the next ... oh, I'm not giving anything away."
Knoxville's statement appears to confirm Tokyo, Japan as the next setting for White's murderously funny vacation series. The "Jackass" star's apparent slipup adds more weight to previous rumors that Japan would be the setting for Season 3. In December 2022, LAMag got the scoop from a source close to White that the showrunner was aiming to film the third season in Japan, and Deadline reported that White himself previously mentioned Japan by name on the red carpet for Season 2. In a post-episode interview after the Season 2 finale, White also mentioned wanting to examine eastern religion and spirituality in the subsequent season.
Any major city in Japan would certainly make for a great setting in which to skewer the upper classes of Western society and their careless style of tourism. But with the location seemingly confirmed, questions of casting and scheduling for "The White Lotus" Season 3 still remain.