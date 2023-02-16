Jackass Johnny Knoxville (Probably) Just Spoiled The White Lotus Season 3 Location

Hot off its wildly popular second season, it looks like we may now know where Season 3 of "The White Lotus" will be set thanks to one particular jackass. Johnny Knoxville, the famed stunt performer best known for his painful performances in the "Jackass" series, probably spoiled the setting for the next season of the show in a new interview.

"The White Lotus," initially meant to be a limited series ordered to fill gaps in programming during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, soared to success during its first season due to its pitch-perfect casting and caustic satire of the rich and privileged. Set at the fictional White Lotus resort in Hawaii, it followed a group of wealthy vacationers and the put-upon staff of the hotel, skewering the worldview that comes with access to near-unlimited resources. The season and members of its cast won multiple Emmy awards, and Season 2 upped the ante, this time set at an Italian seaside incarnation of the White Lotus and taking the form of a bedroom farce.

Writer and showrunner Mike White has been scant about the details regarding Season 3 outside of the fact that it will exist. But now, thanks to the loose lips of his friend Knoxville, we may know the destination of White's next, ill-fated vacation.