HBO Gives The White Lotus A Green Light For Season 3

When Mike White's Laura Dern-starring workplace dramedy "Enlightened" was canceled in 2013, there were a couple of silver linings. For one, a breed of White devotees was born, and "Enlightened" quietly became a cult hit. It also freed up the longtime writer and producer to cook up his next project for HBO: "The White Lotus."

"The White Lotus" developed its own devoted following. Luckily, this time it happened while the show was still on the air. Originally imagined as a limited series, Season 1 of "The White Lotus" satirizes the privileged upper crust as they convene at a luxury resort in Hawaii. The series cleaned up at the Primetime Emmys, where it won ten awards (via IMDb).

To the delight of fans, "The White Lotus" shed its limited-series designation when it returned for Season 2 in October with an all-new cast. Now, HBO has confirmed that the series will return for a third season.