Captain America: New World Order Is Bringing Back An Unexpected Hulk Villain

The Marvel Studios panel at this year's D23 Expo has given fans of the extended franchise an exciting glimpse at what's in store moving forward (via CNBC). As we creep toward Phase 5, viewers can look forward to seeing Anthony Mackie return as Sam Wilson in "Captain America: New World Order," which will be the character's first film appearance since taking on the mantle of Captain America (via The Hollywood Reporter). After the events of "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," Sam certainly has his work cut out for him, especially since it's been revealed that he'll be going up against one of the Hulk's old foes.

Out of all the movies in the MCU, "The Incredible Hulk" is notoriously forgettable. However, a few characters from that ill-fated 2008 film have once again become relevant to the current timeline. Tim Roth recently reprised his role as Emil Blonksy/The Abomination in "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," and it looks like another surprising Hulk villain is set to return in the next "Captain America" flick.