Batman Forever Is 'Never' - The Flash Splits 1990s Batman Canon In Two (But That's A Good Thing)

The Flash is finally getting his own "solo" movie, but he's bringing a few buddies along for the ride. Taking influence from the "Flashpoint" comic book arc, the movie sees Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) travel back in time to save his mother from dying. In the process, he'll open up the multiverse, where things aren't exactly the way he remembers them.

As we can see from "The Flash" trailer, we'll get a new last child of Krypton in the form of Supergirl (Sasha Calle), leading the charge against General Zod (Michael Shannon). That's not the only change-up. While Ben Affleck's Batman will appear, he'll be replaced by the Caped Crusader played by Michael Keaton, last seen in 1992's "Batman Returns." It's been over 30 years since Keaton suited up as the Dark Knight, but fans are delighted to see him return.

Of course, Keaton's Batman exile was intentional. After "Batman Returns," Joel Schumacher was brought on to replace Tim Burton and take the franchise in a lighter direction. This went against Keaton's goals, and he later said in an interview (now archived on The Wrap), "At one point, after more than a couple of meetings where I kept trying to rationalize doing it and hopefully talking [Schumacher] into saying 'I think we don't want to go in this direction, I think we should go in this direction.' And he wasn't going to budge." Val Kilmer replaced Keaton, and at the time, it appeared "Batman Forever" and "Batman & Robin" took place in the same universe as Burton's movies, as evidenced by characters like Gordon and Alfred being played by the same actors.

However, Keaton's inclusion in "The Flash" means that Burton and Schumacher's Batman movies officially exist in separate universes, opening up a multiverse of possibilities.