The Flash Super Bowl 2023 Trailer Soars On Keaton's Bat-Wings, Despite Ezra Miller Controversy

Maybe it's low-hanging fruit, but for a film about a hero with super speed, DC and Warner Bros.' "The Flash" has taken its sweet time getting here. While The Flash in the original comics has seen a number of iterations over the years, the character with which most contemporary fans are most familiar — and the one around which the latest film revolves — is college student Barry Allen (Ezra Miller).

Aside from the requisite pandemic-relate delays, Warner Bros.' "The Flash" has been mired in controversy related to its young and troubled star. As a result, it's a bit hard to separate the project from all the negative headlines. Fortunately, "The Flash" has a secret weapon that has essentially nothing to do with Ezra Miller: the return of Michael Keaton's Batman.

Now that the wait is over for the first trailer, which dropped during 2023's Super Bowl, it's worth noting that Keaton's much-hyped return may be exactly what Warner Bros. needs to rescue this project.