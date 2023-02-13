NCIS' Brian Dietzen On Co-Writing Season 20, Episode 14 - Exclusive Interview

You mentioned Gary Cole being the star of the show on this particular episode. What's it like working with him?

It is an absolute treat. I've been such a fan of that man's work for years, and it was great to be able to meet him and say, "Oh gosh, I'm so glad that you're just as good of a person as you are an actor." I was very, very eager to write for him. He's terrific.

We were actually in Hawaii together when we were filming the "NCIS" crossover, and we went out to dinner, and I pitched him the idea for this episode, and he was game for it. He was ready to play. He said, "This sounds fun. This could be cool." He gave both me and Scott [Williams] feedback when the script came out, trying to craft it and hone it and polish it into something that was more honest for him and for his character. Being able to collaborate with him was an absolute treat, and he did not fail to deliver. He's a fantastic actor.

You also mentioned Wilmer [Valderrama]. What's it like working with him? Were you a fan of his from "That '70s Show"? Have you talked to him at all about his return to that breakout role via "That '90s Show"?

First off, who wasn't a fan of Wilmer's from "That '70s Show"? Let's get that out of the way. That was and remains fantastic.

I loved watching him on that show, and when we got introduced and we got to start working together ... he's my guy. He's such a good dude. I was so happy. Much like meeting Gary Cole, I was like, "I hope he's a good dude in real life." Well, he is, and we've become friends. Over the course of six years now, I believe ... we're sharing our lives by spending so much time on set together, and also working together and producing other projects. It's been an absolute delight. It's been wonderful.

It was great to talk to him while he was shooting on "That '90s Show." I've worked with Debra Jo Rupp before — I know her well — and she's an amazing actor. It was cool to see Fez come back and where they took him as a hairstylist. It was too funny. It was great.

Fez and Torres are two totally different characters.

Those two characters couldn't be further apart, which is awesome. That's what you want as an actor. You want to be able to diversify your performances and whatnot. He certainly has. It is cool to watch. Fez is definitely ... The jokiness of that character and the fun that he has with that, that's what we see when the cameras aren't rolling. Not Fez impersonations, but the lightheartedness of who Wilmer is, and the good nature. When the cameras are rolling, Torres is a bit more reserved, for sure.