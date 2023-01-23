Looper Survey: The Most Nostalgic Part Of That '90s Show According To Fans

"That '90s Show" is absolutely reveling in nostalgia, both for the original series "That '70s Show" and for the '90s themselves. Most of the show's original cast returned including Debra Jo Rupp (Kitty), Kurtwood Smith (Red), Topher Grace (Eric), Laura Prepon (Donna), Wilmer Valderrama (Fez), Ashton Kutcher (Michael), and Mila Kunis (Jackie), bringing with them those sweet memories of the original series. The show is also littered with references to famous events from the '90s, pop culture, and the trends that came and went in that famous decade.

Most reviews of the show mentioned the sentimentality of the show, with Concrete Playground saying the reboot has just as much nostalgia as it needs, while MovieWeb praised the series for its nod to the '90s. In fact, just showing the show was so great that, according to Netflix Queue, the show's creator Terry Turner was brought to tears at one point.

Fans seem to agree, as evidenced by a thread by u/dglavimans in the u/That90sShowTV subreddit where the user called the show "nostalgic overload." Redditor u/windchill94 said that there were positive and negative aspects to relying so heavily on nostalgia, and warned that it can only carry a show so far. In the same thread, some fans disagreed about how much the series captured the '90s, with u/BikiniPastry arguing that everyone's expectations were too high and that "people are expecting an overload of '90s products to fly out of the screen at them or see that "90s party" highlighter style clothing everywhere."

So what was the most nostalgic part of "That '90s Show"? Well, we asked the fans, and their answer should hardly be surprising.