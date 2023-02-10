Fast X's Director Had To Basically Rewrite The Entire Script Overnight

When "Fast X" was announced shortly after the release of 2021's "F9," longtime "The Fast and the Furious" franchise stalwart Justin Lin was set to direct once again after previously helming "The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift," "Fast and Furious," "Fast Five," "Fast and Furious 6," and the aforementioned "F9."

But one day into filming, Lin departed the project, citing "creative differences." As production had already begun, Universal Pictures needed a new filmmaker behind the camera as soon as possible, so "The Incredible Hulk" and "The Transporter" director Louis Leterrier received the call. In fact, according to Esquire Middle East, he got it in the middle of the night — which he surely thought was a mistake — so he ignored the call. Then a follow-up message arrived: "'No, call us now, this is not a mistake. Can you read a script by 5:00 am?'"

Leterrier fell in love with Lin's script and couldn't resist taking on the film. The action filmmaker had previously been a fan of the series and even considered helming previous installments, but he never felt ready. Doubt crept in for the "Now You See Me" director as meetings with Vin Diesel and the studio began. He recalled, "My wife saw my face. I was literally white as a sheet. She asked, 'What, are you hesitating? No! You've been dreaming of this! Go do it!'" Three days, and a slew of meetings later, Leterrier was off to shoot "Fast X," leaving little time for any rewrites.