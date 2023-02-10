Fast-Ten Your Seatbelts, The First Trailer For Fast X Has Arrived

Cue "Danza Kuduro" because Universal Pictures just dropped the first trailer for "Fast X" just before Super Bowl LVII. "Fast10 Your Seatbelts" — just kidding, that's not real — sees Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) leading his team of loyal followers (ahem, family members) against Cipher (Charlize Theron), who got away from the group at the end of "F9."

The Dwayne Johnson-less film is adding new faces to the ten-quel, including some of entertainment's biggest superhero stars. Jason Momoa is now officially a part of the "Fast" franchise, something he fits in with especially well. Brie Larson is also in the upcoming flick, as is "The Suicide Squad" standout Daniela Melchior. Momoa has admitted he's playing a bad guy in the film, but the details of all three roles are being kept close to the vest. We do get a sense of what's going to happen from the new trailer, which promises to be another heist-action flick that really has nothing to do with cars.