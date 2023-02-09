SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher Weighs In On Use Of Real Guns On Set In Light Of Rust Tragedy

According to Variety, SAG-AFTRA's stance has caused a rift between the union and workers behind the scenes on the production of "Rust." Calling out the involuntary manslaughter charge against Baldwin, the union noted in a January 19 statement, "An actor's job is not to be a firearms or weapons expert. Firearms are provided for their use under the guidance of multiple expert professionals directly responsible for the safe and accurate operation of that firearm."

Revisiting the union's January press release on Thursday, Drescher said, "The statement that went out was that the safety of props is not the performer's responsibility. The performer's responsibility is to give a good performance. And that's why there are so many other departments."

Additionally, Drescher — the actor who played the title character in the hit sitcom "The Nanny" — said she is lobbying for the use of Airsoft guns in favor of actual weaponry on sets. "Any weapon of any kind on any set that's for storytelling should be a facsimile — a toy, basically. And then everything that looks explosive about it should be put in in post. And then we never have to have this conversation again," Drescher told Variety.

Baldwin has already settled a lawsuit with Halyna Hutchins' husband, Michael Hutchins. However, Variety also reported Thursday that a lawsuit has been filed against Baldwin and his fellow "Rust" producers by Hutchins' parents and sister over the cinematographer's death. Baldwin is scheduled to be arraigned on his charge of involuntary manslaughter on February 23.