The Snyderverse Had To Die, But We're Going To Miss It

Henry Cavill's Superman is great, no notes. Ben Affleck's Batman radiates experience and skill, and is the only live-action incarnation so far who can believably hang with the Justice League's more powerful members. These are both good, memorable things. Now, if only the Snyderverse would have bothered to give either of them a good story that befits the character. Just one little good story, for good fans who (at least at the early stages of the DCEU) mostly behaved themselves. Surely, that's not too much to ask.

As history has proved, it absolutely was too much to ask. In his very first outing, the DCEU Superman straight up murders a guy, and causes immeasurable human suffering and property damage. In "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," Batman — who has every right to be mad at Superman after the latter demolished a city — proves to be just as violent, and the hard-hitting confrontation between the two devolves into ... well, you've seen the Martha memes, right?

"Man of Steel" and "Dawn of Justice" explore how the world would react to a powerful, dangerous superhero. On paper, it's a pretty cool and realistic take, especially compared to the lighthearted way the Marvel Cinematic Universe treated the subject until "Captain America: Civil War" or thereabouts. However, the execution is ham-fisted, to say the least. After introducing two of the biggest DC players in the Snyderverse in such a swing-and-miss fashion, it doesn't really matter how the world around them reacts, and how well Cavill and Affleck do their job.

At the end of the day, Superman needs to be the ultimate hero, and it's kind of hard to look up to him when he's a legitimate, demonstrable threat to humanity. Gruff and grimdark as this Batman may be, good luck stifling that chuckle when you remember that the man melts into a puddle at the merest mention of mommy. Is it any wonder that Affleck traded the cape and cowl for making movies about Air Jordans?