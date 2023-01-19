Jason Momoa Says '4 Years Again' After Meeting, Teases DC Future And Thanks James Gunn

Jason Momoa's "Aquaman," aka Arthur Curry, may not be a vaunted member of the DC Trinity (that would be Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman), but the actor's King of Atlantis is still making tidal waves amongst the very best Silver Screen superheroes. In fact, outside of filmmaker Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight" and "The Dark Knight Rises," director James Wan's "Aquaman" is the only other DC property to break the billion-dollar mark (per Box Office Mojo).

Momoa still remembers his reaction when filmmaker Zack Snyder offered him the opportunity to take on the role and take up the trident in "Justice League." "I was excited because of his whole spin on it," Momoa said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "And, now, it's an honor. It was an honor when he [Snyder] told me the whole idea about it." Momoa went on to say that he hoped to play Aquaman again.

The actor got his wish, and Momoa is already slated to return in Wan's sequel, "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," this Christmas. And it seems like that won't mark the end of his association with DC — as secretive as Momoa might want to be, he just can't help but show his elation in a video which teases even more Arthur Curry to come in the future via James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC Universe.