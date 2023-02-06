Finn Wolfhard Says He Suffered From Anxiety And Panic Attacks While Filming Stranger Things

In his interview with GQ, Finn Wolfhard said he began suffering from anxiety and panic attacks when he was around 15 or 16, which is right around the same time he was making Seasons 3 and 4 of "Stranger Things." Wolfhard told the magazine that he was feeling things on the inside that were hard to explain at the time, which he now recognizes.

"Did not talk about anything," Wolfhard said. "I just was having this crazy whirlwind career, so there was no time, or at least we didn't feel [there was] at the time," he explained. "Everyone was like, 'Look at him, he's fine. He's having the best time. But in reality, I was probably also developing and things were happening in my brain and anxieties were forming and things that I didn't realize that I had to bury because of how I had to feel at work." Wolfhard admitted he still experiences anxiety and panic attacks.

Wolfhard also suffered a panic attack on the set of "When You Finish Saving The World." He remembered back to when he was a child actor trying to deal with similar situations. "When things feel really overwhelming and big, it can feel even more big to kid actors who just feel like it all can be gone in an instant," Wolfhard said.

Jesse Eisenberg reportedly explained to him after the attack that he, too, had suffered a similar episode while making 2009's "Adventureland" and told him it was a natural thing for young actors to go through. "You're doing a job that's very emotionally exposing and very publicly horrible," Eisenberg recalled telling Wolfhard. "I would be surprised if you didn't have that," he said.