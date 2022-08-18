Jesse Eisenberg Has A Brutally Honest Admission About The Response To His Lex Luthor

Deadline reports that Jesse Eisenberg recently took to the stage at the 28th Sarajevo Film Festival following a screening of "When You Finish Saving the World," and somehow, the topic of his portrayal of Lex Luthor came up — specifically, how he felt about the fan response to his take on the character.

"I felt very personal about it," admitted Eisenberg, adding that he considered his work in the role a collaborative effort. Hence, the negative response wasn't just a reflection of himself alone. "The writer, Chris Terrio, is a very serious writer, and he's a very emotional person. He thought a lot about my character, and I thought a lot about my character too. I talked with my acting coach about the character a lot, about his backstory with his father and his emotional life — and then people hate me."

Eisenberg also spoke to Deadline following the Q&A about the possibility of his return to some future form of the DC Extended Universe as Luthor. You might think he'd be reluctant to return to Lexcorp after what seemed to have been an emotionally harrowing experience for him, but in fact, he seemed open to the possibility — even if he considers it a remote one. "I'd be shocked if I wound up in a DC movie, but it would be a pleasant shock," Eisenberg said.