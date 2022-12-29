Finn Wolfhard Gushes Over Getting To Work With Julianne Moore On When You Finish Saving The World

Ever since her acting career took off in the 1990s, Julianne Moore has gained a reputation as one of the most versatile and unpredictable thespians in contemporary cinema. She's a performer who's never afraid to make bold and sometimes dark choices in her selection of roles, but she can just as easily play unassuming parts like a well-spoken, wartime Brit in a film like "The End of the Affair."

Knowing that Moore will appear in a feature always brings a sense of intrigue, since her past performances show her propensity to move in and out of character types with ease. Her fierce commitment to her craft has frequently won praise from her numerous co-stars over the years. Actress Chloe Grace Moretz told Business Standard that she was "intimidated" by working with Moore on 2013's "Carrie."

But after over three decades of stellar performances in a large slate of critically-acclaimed independent films and blockbusters alike, it's natural to think she's a bit intimidating. This was the case for Finn Wolfhard when he first met the "Boogie Nights" actress on the set of writer-director Jesse Eisenberg's "When You Finish Saving the World." Although he found meeting the actress a daunting experience, it didn't stop him from gushing over his time working with her. Here's what he had to say.