Squid Game Creator Hwang Dong-Hyuk Weighs In On Netflix's Reality Adaptation

Netflix is more than ready to capitalize on the critical and commercial success of "Squid Game." After its premiere, the show broke every record for the streaming service, bringing in over 1.6 billion hours watched in its first 28 days on the platform. The series even beat out "Stanger Things" to become the most popular Netflix series of all time (via Netflix Top 10).

More recently, "Squid Game" made history at the 2022 Emmy Awards. The show received an astounding 14 nominations, taking home six of them. Lee Jung-jae — the newest addition to the Star Wars franchise — made history as the first South Korean and Asian person to win the Outstanding Lead Actor category. Show creator Hwang Dong-hyuk also became the first South Korean and Asian person to take home the Outstanding Director for a Drama Series award.

The streaming service giant already has Hwang, who served as writer, director, and producer, working on Season 2, and they aren't stopping there. Netflix announced a collaboration between "Squid Game" and popular reality series "The Challenge" to create a brand new reality competition on the platform, "Squid Game: The Challenge."

While some fans think "Squid Game: The Challenge" is pretty ironic considering the message behind the original series, Hwang doesn't really see it that way.