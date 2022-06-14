Netflix's Real-Life Squid Game Competition Reveals Its Eye-Popping Cash Prize

It's no secret that Korean drama "Squid Game" was a huge hit for Netflix. In fact, viewership data from November 2021 revealed that, not only was "Squid Game" streamed more in its first 28 days of availability than any other show in Netflix history, but the total amount of time subscribers spent watching "Squid Game" during that amount of time was more than double that of the second-place series on the list.

A major contributor to what makes the drama in "Squid Game" so compelling is the cash prize awarded to the winner of the fictional game at its core. Each principal character in "Squid Game" is shown to be at a point in life where a huge injection of cash would solve a major personal problem, hence their unfortunate desperation to put their lives on the line for financial gain.

When the series was still well in the cultural zeitgeist, the Korean Cultural Center in Abu Dhabi hosted a real-life competition inspired by "Squid Game" lacking any sorts of financial incentive, instead simply offering contestants the ability to compete in a simulacrum of Netflix's mega-hit. Despite the deadly games in "Squid Game" pretty clearly amounting to a net evil, they received more than 300 applicants.

Now, Netflix is set to air a reality competition series inspired by "Squid Game," and unlike the purely recreational contest in Abu Dhabi, this time winners will receive a substantial cash prize.