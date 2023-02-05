James Gunn Directing Superman: Legacy Is Looking More Likely Every Day

James Gunn and Peter Safran, the newly appointed dynamic duo spearheading DC Studios, came out earlier this week to unveil the first part of their cinematic universe's roadmap. In a lengthy update, Gunn confirmed that the brand new DC Universe will span across several mediums, including film, television (both live-action and animation), and video games. With consistency in mind, the "Suicide Squad" steward revealed that the first chapter of the rebooted DCU will be titled "Gods and Monsters."

Who are the so-called "Gods and Monsters" that will rule the DCU for the next decade? Gunn confirmed that several projects are currently in the works, including cinematic efforts focused on Supergirl, Batman (with Damian Wayne), and Swamp Thing, among others. Perhaps the biggest announcement was Gunn confirming that the Son of Krypton would be returning to the big screen in 2025 with "Superman: Legacy," which the creative dubbed "the true beginning of the DCU."

After Gunn and Safran's plans were made public, The Hollywood Reporter notes in its Heat Vision newsletter that Gunn will likely direct the upcoming "Superman" flick. Gunn, who is in the process of wrapping up his "Guardians of the Galaxy" trilogy at Marvel Studios, revealed in late 2022 that the Man of Steel's upcoming outing didn't have a director attached (via Twitter). Yes, a "likely" is more than a "maybe," but Gunn directing "Superman: Legacy" is definitely not a certainty. While it remains to be seen if the DC Studios co-chief will direct the film, it does make sense knowing just how passionate Gunn is about the character.