Damien Leone Gives An Update On Terrifier 3 (And A Potential Project With Sam Raimi)

Speaking to INSIDER, Damien Leone explained how he was currently penning a script for "Terrifier 3" and had high hopes for a possible fourth installment. To make things even sweeter, the indie filmmaker said he has another original project in the works with horror legend Sam Raimi and his production company Ghost House Pictures.

"I am writing 'Terrifier 3' as we speak," Leone revealed. "I definitely want to make at least one more. There may be two to tell this story and tackle all the ideas that I have in my head." Describing the Raimi-related project, the director added, "If that happens, that would be amazing. I'm really hoping that that could happen before 'Terrifier 3,' or it might happen right after, we'll see."

For Leone, exploring Art the Clown's motivations and driving force is extremely important to him, which is something he is looking to dive deep into down the line. "There's a lot more to explore with Art the Clown, the pale girl, Victoria, and certainly Sienna as our final girl," he said. "We will be following her journey to the end of this franchise."

On the surface, the "Terrifier" films may seem like simple B-movie cinema. But a quick look at the box-office results and social media hype surrounding it — especially after "Terrifier 2" — is all it takes to realize that Leone is a serious contender within the world of horror. According to Variety and Box Office Mojo, the sequel was one of 2022's most surprising financial hits with $14.2 million earned worldwide on a crowd-funded budget of $250,000. So no matter what you think of the "Terrifier" flicks or Art the Clown himself, neither appears to be going anywhere.