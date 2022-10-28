Terrifier 2 Writer-Director Damien Leone Has Plans For At Least One More Sequel

Director Damien Leone sat down with Variety to talk about the success of "Terrifier 2" and some ideas that were too nasty to even make it in the horror sequel. Of course, along the way, he also was quick to point out that Art the Clown will return after the success of the second entry in the franchise.

"I had a 'Part 3' in mind when writing 'Part 2.' There are so many questions brought up in 'Part 2' that are not answered," Leone explained. "And that was part of the design because I know I'm going into a 'Part 3.'" The director also pointed out that the designs for the franchise could lead to a fourth volume, as he doesn't want to make the films as long as "Terrifier 2" from this point on.

Still, Leone was clear that he didn't want the series to turn into a slasher series joke like so many other franchises have. "My fear is that eventually the well is gonna run dry, we're gonna wind up jumping the shark," the director admitted. "There will be nothing left to say with this character. It happens with a lot of franchises that I'm still a huge fan of." Either way, if the unexpected success of "Terrifier 2" is any indication, there are big things in the future for Leone and his blood-splattered slasher franchise.