Damien Leone Ends Terrifier 2's Oscar Campaign With A Nod To The Upcoming Part 3

Copious amounts of blood and guts in the horror genre is far from a novel concept, but it goes without saying that some films use it more effectively than others. In the eyes of many, the "Terrifier" series of movies is a fine example of how to spill gallons of blood and hack poor victims up in an inventive, entertaining way. The first "Terrifier" flick hit the silver screen in 2016, giving the vile and violent Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton) a spotlight all his own after making his big debut in 2008's "The 9th Circle."

Even though "Terrifier" was loaded with stomach-turning visuals and scares galore, horror-loving moviegoers adored it. Thus, "Terrifier 2" came to fruition in 2022, once again giving Art the Clown a platform to perform all kinds of heinous acts. For the second time, director Damien Leone had a critical and financial hit on his hands, with audiences still eager to see more. Therefore, he did the only thing a filmmaker in his position could do: he and distributor Bloody Disgusting submitted "Terrifier 2" for Oscar consideration.

Of course, it doesn't take a film expert to know that tossing "Terrifier 2" into Oscar contention would be quite an uphill battle, especially bearing in mind the incredible features that have been released in 2022. So, Damien Leone has officially given up the campaign, but in doing so, he's given a quick nod to "Terrifier 3."