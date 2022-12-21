Damien Leone Ends Terrifier 2's Oscar Campaign With A Nod To The Upcoming Part 3
Copious amounts of blood and guts in the horror genre is far from a novel concept, but it goes without saying that some films use it more effectively than others. In the eyes of many, the "Terrifier" series of movies is a fine example of how to spill gallons of blood and hack poor victims up in an inventive, entertaining way. The first "Terrifier" flick hit the silver screen in 2016, giving the vile and violent Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton) a spotlight all his own after making his big debut in 2008's "The 9th Circle."
Even though "Terrifier" was loaded with stomach-turning visuals and scares galore, horror-loving moviegoers adored it. Thus, "Terrifier 2" came to fruition in 2022, once again giving Art the Clown a platform to perform all kinds of heinous acts. For the second time, director Damien Leone had a critical and financial hit on his hands, with audiences still eager to see more. Therefore, he did the only thing a filmmaker in his position could do: he and distributor Bloody Disgusting submitted "Terrifier 2" for Oscar consideration.
Of course, it doesn't take a film expert to know that tossing "Terrifier 2" into Oscar contention would be quite an uphill battle, especially bearing in mind the incredible features that have been released in 2022. So, Damien Leone has officially given up the campaign, but in doing so, he's given a quick nod to "Terrifier 3."
Terrifier 2 will not achieve Oscar glory
On December 21, 2022, Damien Leone stopped by Twitter to offer "Terrifier" fans an update on the "Terrifier 2"-Oscars situation. Sadly, if you were looking for a positive update on the sequel's chances of winning an Academy Award, Leone had no such information to give. "Well 'surprisingly' Terrifier 2 did NOT get nominated for an Oscar...but that was fun while it lasted," he posted on the social media platform, going on to thank fans for their continued support of the movie even if it's not considered award-worthy by the powers that be. Nevertheless, he's confident that "Terrifier 3" may have a shot at award glory.
Yes, for those unaware, "Terrifier 3" is indeed on its way down the production pipeline, as confirmed by Damien Leone before "Terrifier 2" even released. "I had a 'Part 3' in mind when writing 'Part 2.' There are so many questions brought up in 'Part 2' that are not answered, and that was part of the design because I know I'm going into a 'Part 3,'" Leone told Variety in late October 2022, and with that in mind, it makes sense that the third "Terrifier" installment will pick up immediately after the closing moments of the second. At the time of this writing, the highly-anticipated trilogy-ender lacks a release date.
It was a good run, but this year will not be the one where we see Art the Clown hoist a blood-splattered Oscar high above his head in victory. One can only hope that "Terrifier 3" has better chances down the line.