The Last Of Us Season 2 Could Spark A Welcome Infection In Television

We're almost halfway through the first season of "The Last of Us," and after loving (and losing) television's new favorite couple, Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett), the biggest upset is that, eventually, our weekly excursions into the apocalyptic world of the best video game adaptation ever made will come to an end. Of course, those who are familiar with the critically acclaimed source material know — and have marked in their calendars, much like George R. R. Martin readers already were stressing about the Red Wedding from the moment HBOs "Game of Thrones" was announced — that there's far more heartbreak and chills to come.

Safe bets have already been made where Season 1 might leave Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsay), with the only question being how things will be taken to the next level. With Season 2 officially confirmed to be carrying on the story of our weary pair of travelers, the estimations of what that story will entail — and who the focus will be on — are easy to make, if you know the games. With that in mind, there isn't really a question of "what" to expect in Season 2 — but rather, "when" we are going to get it.

Traditional logic would dictate that HBO should strike while the iron is hot, given the show's immense success. However, between high production values and previous examples of high-profile television, maybe this is a great opportunity for "The Last of Us" to mess with that formula. Maybe right now — with binge culture as demanding as ever, and world-building franchises constantly putting out new content — Season 2 of "The Last of Us" should defy expectations by leaving us hanging for longer than we want.