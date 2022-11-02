As The Walking Dead Prepares To Meet Its Grave, This Is The True Legacy It Leaves Behind

"Humans are the real monsters" is a common moral lesson in a horror setting, and with factions like Terminus, the Ferals and the Whisperers, "The Walking Dead" certainly embraces the concept. However, what makes the show so unique is that for much of its runtime, the dead are little more than a background element. Though always present, their threat is a basic fact of life that needs to be dealt with, like sleeping and eating — and as long as the characters take proper precautions, they can handle the dead just fine. It's the living who are the problem.

For lengthy periods, "The Walking Dead" is just like any post-apocalyptic show, with factions that mostly preoccupy themselves with supplies, survival, and clashing with each other. In these moments, the show doesn't really differ from any other piece of post-apocalyptic fiction. Just like so many other representatives of the genre, "The Walking Dead" is essentially the story of what people do after the worst has already happened to them. In this particular aftermath, there just happens to be the occasional undead or 50.

In addition to giving the show all the tools any other work of post-apocalyptic fiction has at its disposal, this approach gives "The Walking Dead" a secret weapon. The fact that the walkers constantly lurk on the periphery means that the show can suddenly bring them to the forefront whenever it wants to. Because of this, mundane doesn't really exist, even when the show seems to proceed at a snail's pace. At any given moment, any old oil tank, revolving door, or dumpster can suddenly become the setting of an impromptu horror movie when the show needs a jolt of electricity. Really, it's no wonder AMC feels the need to introduce as many "The Walking Dead" spin-offs as humanly possible. How many other shows have that kind of instant adrenaline shot built in their very premise?