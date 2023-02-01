The Last Of Us Episode 3 Appears To Be Getting Review Bombed (Which Puts It In Esteemed Company)

The following article contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" Season 1, Episode 3, "Long, Long Time"

The third episode of the maiden season of "The Last Of Us," "Long, Long Time" has drawn plaudits from many fans, who openly sobbed as they watched the love story between Frank (Murray Bartlett) and Bill (Nick Offerman) develop and end in bittersweet tragedy before Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) can meet up with them in person. They praised Nick Offerman's performance and compared the show's romantic storytelling to a big-screen movie.

But, as the old saying goes, everybody's a critic. This is especially true now that it appears there's a segment of the show's fanbase — or perhaps viewers who don't really watch "The Last of Us" — who have expressed disapproval of the episode's storyline. These people have gathered to review bomb "Long, Long Time." But that has put the episode in some rather auspicious company, and — thus far — has not dented the episode's critical popularity or damaged the show in terms of its ratings.