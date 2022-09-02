The Unfortunate Reason Why Amazon Suspended Reviews For The Rings Of Power

"Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power," which debuted its first two episodes this week on Amazon Prime, has been one of the most highly anticipated television series in recent memory. But today, the internet retailer suspended reviews for the series after a regrettable turn of events.

The online shopping behemoth invested a jaw-dropping sum in its Tolkien adaptation, and this first season alone reportedly cost nearly $1 billion. That investment has certainly paid off with critics, who, in aggregate, have given the show an 85% on Rotten Tomatoes as of this writing. The site's famed "Tomatometer" doesn't account for the level of enthusiasm in each critic review but rather functions with a binary system that assigns each review as either negative or positive before averaging all of them. However, a high enough score generally indicates that most reviews are positive. As noted in Looper's review roundup, "The Rings of Power" seemed to impress most critics. Among other aspects, they praised the show's handcrafted costuming and sets, although some were frustrated by the pacing of the initial episodes.

However, when it comes to user reviews, things look a bit different. Amazon has now suspended reviews on its platform for a troubling reason.