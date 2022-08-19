The She-Hulk Review Debacle Just Keeps Getting Weirder

Disney and Marvel's latest television series knows a thing or two about rules and getting angry, but that is probably on account of the main character being both a Hulk and a lawyer. Skilled in both respective aspects of her life, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) is the cousin of Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), who, for the uninitiated, is better known as the Hulk. Although Jennifer wants to focus on her career and paying off her student debt, she is instead forced into fights that she wants no part of, but as Bruce tells her, being a Hulk puts a target on her back.

Speaking of having a target on your back, Marvel is no neophyte when it comes to a polarizing response to its properties. According to Inverse, Rotten Tomatoes had to remove toxic reviews from the movie "Captain Marvel" due to a brigade effort to review bomb the film. Likewise, "Ms. Marvel" shared a similar fate, and "Ms. Marvel" star Iman Vellani responded to NME about these reoccurring efforts by saying, "It's honestly quite laughable and I think change is scary for a lot of people. And having a show that surrounds a 16-year-old girl who's Pakistani and Muslim and a superhero is scary for a lot of people. I think this is just gonna rip the Band Aid off and hopefully people will fall in love with her." However, it seems this tired story is getting another spin with "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," but what is exactly happening?