Director Andy Muschietti Is Sticking With The DC Universe After The Flash (& Why This Is Good News)

Setting up the future slate of DC Universe shows and movies earlier this week, James Gunn and Peter Safran definitely shook up many perceptions of what is to come, but when the subject of how "The Flash" movie might be the mechanism in which the DCU reboots itself came up, Gunn and Safran had a very telling response. Safran explained that he and Gunn's vision didn't affect the upcoming "The Flash" movie as much as some may have expected, and he added, "We had input on it for sure, but there's nothing we had to do in order to set up our universe" (via Comic Book).

Gunn continued on the subject of Andy Muschietti, "[He's] one of the guys that he's going to be doing some more stuff for us. And he's just done something really spectacular with that movie." This is definitely a strong endorsement from the DCU ringmaster Gunn, who has already previously expressed tremendous enthusiasm about "The Flash." It's noteworthy that Gunn is emphasizing his desire to work with Muschetti again on other DC projects — skirting around the Ezra Miller-sized elephant in the room — perhaps indicating that the true talent that fans should get excited about related to this project is behind the camera.

Considering that the new DC leadership has not held back from axing former DC powerhouses like Henry Cavill and Gal Gadot, Muschetti must have created a pretty exceptional film to gain Gunn and Safran's approval. With Gunn emphasizing more creator-driven, artistic visions in upcoming projects, let's hope that Muschietti continues to be one of those visionaries and that "The Flash" sets up a bright future for the DCU.