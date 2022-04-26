The Flash CinemaCon Trailer Teases The Return Of A Classic Batman

Since its announcement in 2014, it feels like it's been a long trek to get the Warner Bros. "The Flash" film off the ground. The movie has changed not only scriptwriters but also directors during its production. The film has also encountered some controversy because of its lead, Ezra Miller, who might be facing serious consequences because of their recent arrest. Still, despite those obstacles, "The Flash" appears to still be inching closer to its debut in 2023. And a recent teaser trailer from CinemaCon may have raised some more excitement for the project.

Via Deadline, the trailer points to rumors of the movie's script taking cues from DC Comics' "Flashpoint" series. In the comic storyline, the Scarlet Speedster experiences a grand multiverse adventure that, in the end, has enormous ramifications for his own universe. He also encounters alternate reality versions of some of DC's most iconic heroes. The trailer shown off at CinemaCon was apparently a little light on other hero appearances, except for the return of a classic onscreen Batman that may delight fans.