Why Dave Bautista Thinks James Gunn Is The Perfect Person To Take Over DC - Exclusive

DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran have finally unveiled the first 10 projects from their reboot of the DC universe, mapping out the first stages of their highly anticipated relaunch of the DC brand across movies, television, animation, and gaming.

The pair has announced an initial slate of five new movies and five new TV shows that span the breadth of the DC comics canon. From the Gunn-penned Man of Steel reboot "Superman: Legacy," to the "Lanterns" and "Booster Gold" TV shows, to the morally questionable superhero team known as "The Authority," the new DC Studios seems poised to encompass more of the comics giant's history than ever before — should Gunn and Safran's gambit prove successful, of course.

Gunn and Safran have already come under fire from a certain subsection of DC fans for, among other things, the exit of Henry Cavill from the role of Superman. Others have argued against them scrapping all remaining elements of the previous regime, aka the Snyderverse. There's even been debate over whether James Gunn has the vision to essentially run an entire studio within a studio (Warner Bros. Pictures).

However, Gunn has the unwavering support of at least one person: actor Dave Bautista, whose fledgling career rocketed upwards when Gunn cast him as Drax in "Guardians of the Galaxy" nearly a decade ago. As the star of the new M. Night Shyamalan-directed thriller "Knock at the Cabin" tells Looper in our exclusive interview, "I think you have to start from scratch and build [DC] again. I think it's absolutely brilliant and it's the right way, and I support him completely."