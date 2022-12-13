Warrior Nun Won't Be Getting A Third Season At Netflix

If you're addicted to the bloody, high-octane fun of "Warrior Nun," then it's time to pay your respects: Netflix has canceled the series after two seasons, per a statement from series showrunner and co-executive producer Simon Barry posted to Twitter.

The action-fantasy drama follows the adventures of 19-year-old former quadriplegic Ava Silva (Alba Baptista), who has the opportunity to start her life over anew after dying tragically at an orphanage. This is because the last Warrior Nun — Sister Shannon — has died and the artifact which helps to give her her powers has been transferred over to Ava. Now Ava is the next Warrior Nun — newly blessed with strength and skill and determined to fight off the demonic spawn of hell as a member of the Order of the Cruciform Sword.

By the time Season 2 rolls around, it's her job to kill Adriel (William Miller), a rogue angel who plans to use his own cult of wraiths to dominate the world. Ava's mission is filled with blood, supernatural action and sisterly bonding, and the show's Season 2 finale left audiences with a cliffhanger promising a holy war and leaving a dying Ava in limbo between worlds. Sadly, it appears that the story will not be resolved, leaving any questions fans have about the finale unanswered.