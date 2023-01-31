Dave Bautista Explains Why Dune 2 Will Be Way More Intense Than The First Film

When he released "Dune," Denis Villeneuve was attempting something long considered impossible. The novel of the same name by Frank Herbert had long been considered unadaptable, despite a strong attempt by David Lynch in 1984. But with stunning visuals, an otherworldly score by Hans Zimmer, and a stellar cast that centered young heartthrob Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, Villeneuve proved once again that he's among the foremost science-fiction directors of our time. Chalamet was joined by Zendaya, Josh Brolin, and Dave Bautista, the latter of whom Villeneuve previously worked with on "Blade Runner 2049."

Within the franchise, Bautista plays Beast Rabban Harkonnen, nephew of the murderous Baron Vladimir Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård), whose charge of the planet Arrakis is usurped by House Atreides at the command of Emperor Shaddam as the Emperor attempts to engineer a war between the two Houses. While Bautista wasn't given much to do as Rabban in the first film, he will likely play a much more pivotal role in "Dune: Part Two" as Paul Atreides rises among the native Fremen to become the mythical Muad'Dib. Though not the most intelligent, Rabban is a brutal warrior who more than makes up for his mental shortcomings with sheer intimidating force. And in the upcoming "Dune: Part Two," we can expect to see a lot more of that physical strength, with a greatly expanded part for Bautista.

For his part, Bautista thinks the second "Dune" installment will be far more intense than the first, as he explained in a recent interview.