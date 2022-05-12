Dune Part 2 Has Found The Perfect Emperor Shaddam IV

Denis Villeneuve's "Dune: Part One" took moviegoers on an intense journey to Arrakis and won six awards at the 94th Academy Awards, and its sequel is proving one of the most hotly-anticipated movies of 2023 already. According to Box Office Mojo, the Warner Bros. movie made over $108 million at the domestic box office and $400.6 million worldwide, making it the 13th highest-grossing film of 2021 in the U.S. The box office success of "Dune: Part One" gave Warner Bros. enough confidence to give Villeneuve's sequel a green light, and the director has said he'd like to adapt the novel's sequel, "Dune Messiah," as a third movie (via Yahoo!).

"Dune: Part One" ends with Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and his mother, Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), making tentative allies with the Fremen led by Stilgar (Javier Bardem) as the Harkonnens and Emperor Shaddam IV's personal army complete their slaughter of House Atreides. Though Lady Jessica insists that she and Paul should be smuggled off Arrakis to regroup, Paul — emboldened by his own premonitions and the psychedelic spice melange — makes the executive decision to follow the Fremen and ultimately work with them to seek revenge for his father's murder.

The second movie, expected to release in October 2023, will complete the full story told in author Frank Herbert's original 1965 novel "Dune." While the first movie found an A-list cast that includes Chalamet, Ferguson, Bardem, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Zendaya, Jason Mamoa, and Dave Bautista, the sequel's reported castings just keep getting better and better.