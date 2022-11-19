Zendaya Posts Stunning Photo From The Dune 2 Set

One of the most anticipated sequels coming around the bend is "Dune: Part 2," the second half of the epic big-screen adaptation of Frank Herbert's legendary science fiction novel "Dune." Fans of the first movie — and of the franchise in general — are already at pretty high levels of anticipation for the continuation of the saga on screen, and now one of the film's stars has shared a pretty great photo from filming that will probably stoke that enthusiasm even more.

It's Zendaya, who recently took to Instagram to share a breathtaking shot taken during the filming of the upcoming movie, showing a sunset in Abu Dhabi. Abu Dhabi is filling the role of the desert planet Arrakis in the film, and the photo demonstrates that even though Arrakis might be a product of the imagination of Frank Herbert, those glowing desert sunsets are all real, and can be captured by a simple smartphone camera — no special effects or CGI post-production work necessary.