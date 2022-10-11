Dune Part Two Is Arriving In Theaters A Little Earlier Than Expected
"Dune" continued filmmaker Denis Villeneuve's knack for creating worlds that manage to impress both critics and audiences. The adaptation of Frank Herbert's epic science fiction series managed to earn more than $400 million worldwide with a simultaneous VOD release on HBO Max due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The flick also snagged six Oscars and a nomination for Best Picture, per IMDb.
A second part of the adaptation was greenlit shortly after the first film debuted in theaters, and fans can also look forward to a television spinoff called "Dune: The Sisterhood" for HBO Max. The series recently cast Emily Watson and Shirley Henderson, per Esquire. "Dune: Part Two," meanwhile, will see the return of actors like Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Stellan Skarsgård, and more. Newcomers like Florence Pugh and Christopher Walken are also joining the cast, via Deadline. The book series was previously adapted less successfully by David Lynch in 1984 as "Dune" and in 2000 as a miniseries starring William Hurt called "Frank Herbert's Dune."
"Dune: Part Two" was originally slated to hit theaters on November 17, 2023, but fans have a reason to celebrate as Warner Bros. announced that the sequel will now be hitting theaters earlier than expected.
Dune: Part Two is releasing two weeks early
"Dune: Part Two" will now be released in theaters on November 3, 2023, two weeks prior to its originally-announced date, per The Hollywood Reporter. The date was previously held by Marvel's "Blade" reboot, which has now been pushed back a year to release on September 6, 2024.
The "Dune" sequel is centered on the second half of Herbert's massive novel, which was originally published in 1965. There are also multiple follow-up novels, which director Denis Villeneuve would also like to adapt to complete a three-film story.
"I always envisioned three movies," the filmmaker said in 2021 to Entertainment Weekly. "It's not that I want to do a franchise, but this is 'Dune,' and 'Dune' is a huge story. In order to honor it, I think you would need at least three movies. That would be the dream." As of yet, a third "Dune" film has not been confirmed.
"Dune: Part Two" would have faced some franchise competition if it had been released on its original November 17 date, with "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" and "Trolls 3" being unleashed on the same date. The "Dune" sequel is currently in production and follows Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) as he finds himself on a mission of revenge with the Fremen, including Chani (Zendaya).