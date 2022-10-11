Dune Part Two Is Arriving In Theaters A Little Earlier Than Expected

"Dune" continued filmmaker Denis Villeneuve's knack for creating worlds that manage to impress both critics and audiences. The adaptation of Frank Herbert's epic science fiction series managed to earn more than $400 million worldwide with a simultaneous VOD release on HBO Max due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The flick also snagged six Oscars and a nomination for Best Picture, per IMDb.

A second part of the adaptation was greenlit shortly after the first film debuted in theaters, and fans can also look forward to a television spinoff called "Dune: The Sisterhood" for HBO Max. The series recently cast Emily Watson and Shirley Henderson, per Esquire. "Dune: Part Two," meanwhile, will see the return of actors like Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Stellan Skarsgård, and more. Newcomers like Florence Pugh and Christopher Walken are also joining the cast, via Deadline. The book series was previously adapted less successfully by David Lynch in 1984 as "Dune" and in 2000 as a miniseries starring William Hurt called "Frank Herbert's Dune."

"Dune: Part Two" was originally slated to hit theaters on November 17, 2023, but fans have a reason to celebrate as Warner Bros. announced that the sequel will now be hitting theaters earlier than expected.