Showtime Has Already Slashed Some Of Its Original Series From Its Platform

On Monday, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Paramount would be merging their linear Showtime network with Paramount+, meaning that both the network and the premium Showtime bundle on the streaming platform will be renamed "Paramount+ with Showtime."

Paramount CEO Bob Bakish made the announcement in an internal memo, saying, "Today, we're announcing that we will be fully integrating SHOWTIME into Paramount+ across both streaming and linear platforms later this year — providing even more popular franchises and hit originals for viewers to enjoy." Chris McCarthy, who runs Showtime, released his own memo saying that the company plans to stop investing in underperforming shows, which is something he took care of immediately by canceling "Let the Right One In" and "American Gigolo" and halting production on "Three Women," which is now being shopped to other networks.

Television viewers haven't been exactly thrilled with Showtime's name change announcement. In a thread in the r/television subreddit discussing the merge, nobody said that they liked the new name. Redditor u/moe11436 called it "one ugly ass name" while u/LawrenceBoucher suggested it might only be a short-term change. Redditor u/AlexanderLavender predicted that nobody would call the service by its new name.

Even though Paramount already owned both Showtime and Paramount+, in many ways this is working much like a merger of two companies. And much like a merger, Paramount is downsizing some of its content, eliminating several shows on Showtime's streaming platform.