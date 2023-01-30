Showtime Is Getting A Familiar New Name

According to Variety, Showtime is being rebranded by its parent company, Paramount, as "Paramount+ With Showtime." The rebranding will not only result in the Showtime TV channel being renamed, but Showtime's offerings will also become available on the Paramount+ streaming platform later this year. Additionally, it's said that select Paramount+ originals and certain Paramount movies will also become available this year to Showtime's TV subscribers.

In a memo to staff members about the future of Paramount+ With Showtime, CEO Bob Bakish wrote, "Paramount+ will become the definitive multiplatform brand in the streaming space — and the first of its kind to integrate streaming and linear content in this way."

Chris McCarthy, President and CEO of Showtime and Paramount Media Networks, also wrote in his own staff memo, "As a part of Paramount+, we can put more resources into building out the lanes that have made the Showtime brand famous, as well as turning our hit shows into global hit franchises. To do this, we will divert investment away from areas that are underperforming and that account for less than 10% of our views."

McCarthy's latter comment suggests that certain Showtime titles will likely be shut down or axed as a result of this strategy shift. Taking that into account, Variety also reports that it has heard that, at the very least, one completed TV series that had previously been set to premiere on Showtime is now being taken to other networks and streaming platforms. Regardless of how much this actually ends up reshaping Showtime's brand and future, though, it looks like premium Paramount+ subscribers can now look forward to getting access to beloved Showtime original series like "Billions," "Yellowjackets," and "Shameless."