Why Mike Flanagan Finds Westworld's Erasure From HBO Max So Worrisome

On Monday, in only the latest shocking move from Warner Bros. Discovery, the media giant's HBO Max streaming service pulled two original shows, "Westworld" and "The Nevers," from its library (via Deadline). Prolific horror filmmaker Mike Flanagan sees it as a bellwether for a worrying trend. While content has been disappearing from the streamer at an alarming rate since this past summer, these removals represent an escalation, most especially that of "Westworld." Not only was the show an HBO original produced at great cost, but it was also wildly popular and a regular award-season darling. The removal came a mere four weeks after "Westworld" was canceled ahead of its planned final season.

As noted by Variety, the move to pull both series from streaming was likely an effort to avoid paying continued residuals to their casts and crews. As Warner Bros. undergoes drastic restructuring in the wake of its purchase by Discovery, it has taken many such severe and unprecedented cost-cutting measures. Decisions like pulling the plug on its nearly completed "Batgirl" film and removing content from HBO Max have been viewed by many as an affront to artistic expression and have shaken confidence in Warner's willingness to put art ahead of profits.

Today, in response to the removal of "Westworld," Mike Flanagan took to social media with a worrisome warning about the future of entertainment.