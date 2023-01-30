Keanu Reeves Addresses The Possibility Of John Wick: Chapter 5

The "John Wick" franchise has been a gift that keeps on giving for action movie fans, with Keanu Reeves continuing to knock each film out of the park with ease. But how long can the Hollywood legend keep up with his Baba Yaga alter-ego? Is there any possibility that "John Wick 5" doesn't happen? Reeves decided to clear the air on all this and more in a recent interview with Total Film magazine, which comes less than two months before "John Wick: Chapter 4" is set to hit theaters.

Franchise mastermind and director Chad Stahelski was the first to give fans hope for a "John Wick 5" follow-up back in November 2022, when he told Collider that he expected Lionsgate to be fully on board with a fifth film. Asked if the studio had come calling yet, Stahelski said, "They did that a couple of weeks ago." With Lionsgate interested in another sequel, that means it would ultimately be up to Reeves whether John Wick would live to fight another day after "Chapter 4."

"I have my hopes," Stahelski told Collider. "I have my hopes." But what about Reeves?