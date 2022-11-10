Small Details You Missed In The Official John Wick: Chapter 4 Trailer

The first official trailer for "John Wick: Chapter 4" has arrived, and the most recent outing in the neo-noir franchise looks to be another thrilling addition. There are plenty of regurgitated clips from the teaser of the film which dropped back in July, but we're seeing some more conversational pieces than action shots this time around. With "John Wick: Chapter 5" confirmed, via Deadline, we can expect this upcoming sequel to be open-ended.

That doesn't mean "John Wick: Chapter 4" won't be a well-rounded flick, as the trailer proves this newest installment packs one heck of a punch. It's classic "John Wick," but not repetitive in the least. We broke down the first official trailer for the trailer and highlighted some of the small details you might have missed. There are callbacks to former "John Wick" films, references to other Keanu Reeves flicks and hints at what's to come.