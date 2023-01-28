Avatar: The Way Of Water Cracks The Top 5 At The Box Office (& Is About To Take Down Another Major Franchise)

Payakan strikes back!

"Avatar: The Way of Water" is the gravy boat that keeps on swimming along, continuing its worldwide domination at the box office. James Cameron's long-awaited sequel to 2009's "Avatar," the current highest-grossing film of all time, was met with skepticism prior to its release. Many believed that "The Way of Water," which sees Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) return as the cyan-colored alien Na'vi, would be a success. However, it was certainly difficult predict the heights the film was going to reach, especially after it failed to meet initial projections.

Deadline's initial projections suggested the film would open to $500 million plus during its mid-December weekend, a whopping sum that failed to manifest. While it was certainly easy to label the film a disappointment, especially after the "True Lies" director claimed the film needed $2 billion to be considered a success, the aquatic sequel proved itself worthy by boasting great legs. A month and some change later, Cameron's sophomore outing to Pandora has now grossed over $2 billion at the worldwide box office.

Cameron now stands tall as the only director to boast three films in the $2 billion club (1997's "Titanic," 2009's "Avatar"). With "The Way of Water" now one of the top 5 films at the box office, it has its eyes set on dethroning another major franchise, confirming that audiences and pundits should seriously never bet against Cameron.