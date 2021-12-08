An Avatar Producer Teases The 'Epic' Scope Of The Upcoming Sequels

It's been an incredible 12 years since James Cameron's "Avatar" introduced audiences to the world of Pandora, the Na'vi alien race, and the protagonist with a rather frisky ponytail, Jake Sully (Sam Worthington). Since then, the release date for the long-awaited sequel, "Avatar 2," has been shuffled around as the landscape of blockbuster films has changed dramatically, mainly thanks to superheroes and beloved revisited franchises dominating the big screen.

So where does that leave the man responsible for two of the biggest box-office movies — according to Box Office Mojo — of all time? Well, keen to show these super-powered whippersnappers what's what, "Avatar" franchise overseer Cameron still has not one, but four more installments within the "Avatar" universe he plans on telling, the first of which is set to arrive next year. As grand a job as it may sound, though, producer Jon Landau has recently assured that a blueprint like no other binds the future of "Avatar," all of which will have a heart beating to one immense story.