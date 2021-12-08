An Avatar Producer Teases The 'Epic' Scope Of The Upcoming Sequels
It's been an incredible 12 years since James Cameron's "Avatar" introduced audiences to the world of Pandora, the Na'vi alien race, and the protagonist with a rather frisky ponytail, Jake Sully (Sam Worthington). Since then, the release date for the long-awaited sequel, "Avatar 2," has been shuffled around as the landscape of blockbuster films has changed dramatically, mainly thanks to superheroes and beloved revisited franchises dominating the big screen.
So where does that leave the man responsible for two of the biggest box-office movies — according to Box Office Mojo — of all time? Well, keen to show these super-powered whippersnappers what's what, "Avatar" franchise overseer Cameron still has not one, but four more installments within the "Avatar" universe he plans on telling, the first of which is set to arrive next year. As grand a job as it may sound, though, producer Jon Landau has recently assured that a blueprint like no other binds the future of "Avatar," all of which will have a heart beating to one immense story.
Avatar 2 will be the start of one saga
Speaking to Total Film in their 2022 preview issue, "Avatar" producer Jon Landau revealed that every single story needs to be as strong together as they are apart. "So a large portion of our time was writing ... with the challenge that each of those four scripts had to individually resolve itself in a story that concludes with a big emotional resolution," he explained. "But when you look at them as a whole, the connected story arc of all four movies creates an even larger epic saga."
Given the length of time Cameron and Co. have been working away at the project, hopes are high that'll it be able to still capture the blockbuster bombast the 2012 film did. Factor in that this is also the first franchise of Cameron's that he is returning to as a director since "Terminator 2: Judgement Day" and there's every chance that one of the greatest directors of our time could finally show the world that this was all worth the wait.