Here's Why Avatar: The Way Of Water Proves James Cameron Is The GOAT

His friends call him Jim, but the rest of the world knows him as James Cameron, the director of classics such as "Terminator," "Titanic," "Avatar," and "Piranha II: The Spawning." But is he one of the best to ever do it? That's a loaded question to which there is no correct answer. At the same time, Cameron deserves to be in the conversation when it comes to trying to determine who is the greatest filmmaker of all time.

James Cameron's movies have received plenty of positive feedback and made some serious bank at the box office. That said, many filmmakers out there enjoy considerable acclaim and success but aren't regarded by opinionated movie connoisseurs as the crème de la crème of their craft. What makes Cameron different?

Cameron has ascended to the top of Hollywood by being an uncompromising visionary whose movies have entertained the masses and changed the landscape of filmmaking as a whole. "Avatar: The Way of Water" is his latest magnum to solidify his status as both an all-time great director and forward-thinking maestro. However, that shouldn't surprise anyone who's followed his almighty career until now.