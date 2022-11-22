James Cameron Admits Avatar: The Way Of Water Is A Terrible Business Case

Imagine going to a movie studio to ask for a mind-boggling amount of money, with the only reassurance being that the chances of breaking even are slim while making a profit would require a miracle. Well, one man who could pull that magic trick off is surely James Cameron. The 68-year-old Canadian filmmaker recently explained to GQ how his budget presentation to the studio for the upcoming sequel to 2009's blockbuster hit "Avatar" was "The worst business case in movie history." Well, apparently, this didn't stop the powers-that-be to green-light the next installment to this fantasy sci-fi franchise, as "Avatar: The Way of Water" is set to hit screens this December.

When looking back at the original film and how much profit it brought in, it's not hard to see why Cameron got the go-ahead. He is no stranger to high-budget blockbuster films, directing/producing mega-hits such as "Aliens," "The Terminator," and, of course, one of the biggest cash cows of all time, "Titanic." The success of these past films, no doubt, resulted in the studio forking over an estimated $237 million budget to create the original "Avatar."

This original, which takes place in the year 2154, follows an ex-marine infiltrating, then later blending with an alien race, while Earth's military attempts to snag their natural resources. The film set a new standard for theatrical visual effects, as well as the amount of cash needed to create them. And for this second time around, Cameron was more than frank when he explained to the studio what their profit expectations should be.