Comedy Legend Carol Burnett Is Getting A 90th Birthday Special At NBC
When it comes to certified comedy royalty, few performers have earned their place in as substantial a manner as Carol Burnett. With over six decades of show business under her belt, Burnett isn't just a trailblazing pioneer as far as female voices in comedy go, but an incredibly talented performer as well. Though she got her start in television series like "The Garry Moore Show," Burnett is best known for her own long-running sketch comedy show, "The Carol Burnett Show." Since then, the comedy legend has gone on to appear in dozens of film, television, and even theater projects over the course of her extensive career (via IMDb). Burnett remains such a household name in comedy that she has remained a fan favorite in the genre. In fact, some Twitter users even want Burnett to host an episode of "Saturday Night Live."
However, it isn't just Burnett's career longevity that is worth celebrating, but also how long she's been a part of our lives. NBC clearly agrees as the actor and comedian is being celebrated by the network with her own television special as she approaches her upcoming 90th birthday.
Carol Burnett's 90th birthday special will be a star-studded event
As reported by Forbes, NBC is putting together a special to celebrate the 90th birthday of Carol Burnett. "I'm so excited NBC decided to throw me a birthday party and invited all of my closest friends," Burnett said in a statement. "I can't wait to look back at so many wonderful moments throughout my career; I feel so lucky to share this night with everyone." The roster of stars scheduled to help the actor and comedian celebrate her extensive career in show business and contributions to comedy includes Cher, Julie Andrews, Vicki Lawrence Bill Hader, Amy Poehler, Bob Mackie, Ellen DeGeneres, Kristen Wiig, Steve Carell, Susan Lucci, Aileen Quinn, Tracee Ellis Ross, Laura Dern, Lily Tomlin, Marisa Tomei, and Sofia Vergara.
Though Burnett has never left the public eye, the performer rose back to prominence recently after appearing as Marion in the second half of the 6th and final season of "Better Call Saul." Either way, fans of the legendary comedy icon can look forward to watching "Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love" when it airs on NBC on April 26, 2023, or afterward on Peacock, where it will be available for streaming on April 27.