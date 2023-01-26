Comedy Legend Carol Burnett Is Getting A 90th Birthday Special At NBC

When it comes to certified comedy royalty, few performers have earned their place in as substantial a manner as Carol Burnett. With over six decades of show business under her belt, Burnett isn't just a trailblazing pioneer as far as female voices in comedy go, but an incredibly talented performer as well. Though she got her start in television series like "The Garry Moore Show," Burnett is best known for her own long-running sketch comedy show, "The Carol Burnett Show." Since then, the comedy legend has gone on to appear in dozens of film, television, and even theater projects over the course of her extensive career (via IMDb). Burnett remains such a household name in comedy that she has remained a fan favorite in the genre. In fact, some Twitter users even want Burnett to host an episode of "Saturday Night Live."

However, it isn't just Burnett's career longevity that is worth celebrating, but also how long she's been a part of our lives. NBC clearly agrees as the actor and comedian is being celebrated by the network with her own television special as she approaches her upcoming 90th birthday.