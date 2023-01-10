Vicki Lawrence Breaks Down The Hilarious Elephant Story From The Carol Burnett Show

Headed by Carol Burnett and an ensemble cast of Vicki Lawrence, Tim Conway, and Harvey Korman, "The Carol Burnett Show" changed the game of comedy. It was female-led, joyous, and incredibly funny, all of which made it one of the best sketch comedy TV shows of all time.

Part of what made "The Carol Burnett Show" so memorable was the cast's ability to make each other laugh. After dress rehearsals, the cast would often improv a scene during the live show that caught both the actors and the audiences off-guard. Tim Conway often led the charge in trying to get his fellow castmates to break character and laugh.

One of the show's best moments occurred during a blooper of the scene when Burnett, Conway, Lawrence and new cast member Dick Van Dyke play a game of password. Conway tells the others a story about meeting conjoined elephants at the circus. Everyone loses it in particular when he does an impression of the sound that two elephants with conjoined trunks make.

When Burnett tries to get the sketch back on track and asks Lawrence's character Mama what she has to say, Lawrence breaks the fourth wall and deadpans, "Are you sure that little a****** is finished?" The entire cast becomes unhinged and falls to the floor laughing in a moment that many — like Vanity Fair and The Wrap – have declared to be one of the best of the show. It's easy to see why since nearly 50 years after the blooper aired in 1977, it's still a laugh riot.