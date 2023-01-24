Why Rick And Morty Will Be Just Fine Without Justin Roiland

The other shoe has finally fallen for Justin Roiland, the voice behind both titular characters on the Adult Swim animated comedy "Rick and Morty." After the co-creator and lead voice actor was charged with felony domestic abuse and false imprisonment (via NBC News), it wasn't long before Adult Swim cut ties with Roiland and promised to recast.

Already, many fans are calling "Rick and Morty" dead in the water without its most recognizable voice. After all, wasn't he the heart and soul of the show? How can "Rick and Morty" continue without, you know, Rick and Morty?

Before addressing those questions, let's make one thing clear: even if the show were to fail spectacularly without Roiland, Adult Swim made the right decision. No piece of art is worth the abuse and suffering of others, and no one should continue to enjoy a position of privilege and power to continue that abuse, no matter how talented they are.

But the thing is, it's not clear whether "Rick and Morty" hinges on Roiland's talent. His voice-acting chops seem limited to his signature vocal cord-fraying whines and screeches. Moreover, while he's credited with the co-creation of "Rick and Morty," Roiland is one of many writers for the show and has written surprisingly few episodes himself. Plus, the series is stacked with voice talent who can easily step up to fill any lingering cracks left in Roiland's absence. In the end, "Rick and Morty" is going to be just fine without Justin Roiland. Here's why.

